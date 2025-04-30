TS SSC 10th Result 2025: 92.78% pass BSE Telangana Class 10, girls surpass boys by close to 3%, check details

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana announced the TS SSC 10th Result 2025 on Wednesday, April 30. Students who took the Class 10 examination can now download their results on the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. TS SSC Results 2025 Live Updates TS SSC 10th Result 2025: 92.78% have passed BSE Telangana Class 10. Girls surpassed boys by close to 3%, (Representative image/Diwakar Prasad/ HT file)

The BSE Telangana Class 10 results were declared at a press conference, wherein other information such as pass percentage, gender wise pass percentage, district wise toppers, and more was also shared.

Here are some of the highlights of the TS SSC Results 2025

1. Girls outperform boys

Girls continue to shine in the Telangana SSC board exams in 2025. This year, the pass percentage of boys is 91.32 per cent, which is slightly lesser than the pass percentage of girls which 94.26 per cent. Last year too, girls had surpassed boys in terms of pass percentage.

2. Rise in pass percentage than 2024

Another highlight is that this year, there has been an increase in the overall pass percentage as compared to 2024. The overall pass percentage this year is 92.78 per cent for regular candidates.

In 2024, the pass percentage of regular candidates in the state was 91.31 percent.

3. The best performing district

This year, Mahabubabad is the best-performing district in the TS SSC March exam. The district has achieved 99.29 per cent pass rate, which is the best among all the districts in the state.

4. Over 100 per cent pass rate in over 4600 schools

This year, regular students of 4,629 schools have achieved 100 per cent pass rate. In other words, no student from these schools have failed the exam.

A total of 5,09,403 candidates from 11,547 schools had registered for the TS SSC exam, 2,58,895 of them are boys and 2,50,508 of them are girls. The Telangana Class 10 board examination was held from March 21 to April 4, 2025.

Meanwhile, students who did not pass the SSC March 2025 exam can take the supplementary examination.

The board will also allow students to apply for re-evaluation or re-checking of their results.

It may be mentioned here that students can also check their results on other websites like bse.telangana.gov.in, results.bsetelangana.org, and results.bse.telangana.gov.in.

TS SSC Results 2025: Steps to download Class 10 scores

Candidates can download their results by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of at bse.telangana.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on TS SSC Result 2025 link

3. On the home page, enter your credentials to login and submit.

4. Check the result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, students are advised to check the official website of BSE Telangana.