Societies and public trusts seeking government or municipal institutional land to establish private schools in Delhi will have to obtain an essentiality certificate from the lieutenant governor before the land is purchased or allotted, under amendments to the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973, notified by the Delhi government.

Delhi amends school rules, makes essentiality certificate mandatory for schools seeking institutional land (Representative image)

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The Delhi School Education (Amendment) Rules, 2026, notified on September 30, amend Rule 44, which governs the procedure for opening new schools. The certificate will assess the need for the proposed school in the concerned locality.

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Under the amended rules, the administrator may consider the details submitted by the applicant and conduct inquiries before deciding whether to issue the certificate.

The change modifies the earlier framework under Rule 44, which required individuals, associations, societies and trusts proposing to establish a new school, other than a minority school, to inform the administrator in writing before opening it. The intimation had to include details such as the proposed location, the number of students likely to enrol, the existing schools and population in the zone, the building, financial resources, proposed fees and staff recruitment procedures.

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Under the earlier provision, the administrator could examine these details and decide whether opening the proposed school would be in the public interest. If the number of schools in a zone was considered sufficient to meet local needs, the administrator could inform the applicant that opening another school there would be against public interest and indicate an alternative zone where a new school was needed.

The amended rules retain the public-interest assessment framework but carve out an exception for private schools proposed by societies or public trusts on privately owned commercial land. The exception does not cover institutional land obtained from the government or a municipal corporation at a concessional rate or through auction, which remains subject to existing rules and regulations.

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Societies and public trusts intending to acquire institutional land from the government or a municipal corporation, either at a concessional rate or through auction, must obtain the essentiality certificate before purchase or allotment. The administrator may consider the information specified under Rule 44 and conduct inquiries before issuing it.

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The notification states that the draft amendment was published on August 10, inviting objections and suggestions within 30 days. No objections or suggestions were received during this period, according to the notification.

The amendment was issued with the Centre’s prior approval under the Delhi School Education Act, 1973, and came into force upon publication in the official gazette. The notification also provides for the omission of clause (ii) of Rule 50 of the 1973 rules.