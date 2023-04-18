Delhi Education Minister launches report on arts curriculum for underserved students

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Tuesday launched Delhi Arts Curriculum report on the innovative arts curriculum developed for students from underserved communities in Delhi.

Developed by NalandaWay Foundation, Delhi Arts Curriculum has enabled students aged three to ten to develop specific competencies in five different art forms: visual arts, music, dance, theatre, and media arts, as per a press statement issued by the foundation.

In addition, the curriculum also focuses on the development of social-emotional skills, it said.

Himanshu Gupta, Director Education & Sports, Govt of Delhi, said, "The Delhi Arts Curriculum, developed as a means to include arts in the education of all children in Delhi Government schools, has stemmed from the recommendations put forth in the National Education Policy, 2020. The curriculum was launched as a pilot in selected Sarvodaya schools following training for teachers. I have seen the students engage actively in Nalanda Way art classes, exploring the world of visual art, music, dance, theatre, and media arts, and tapping into the artist within..."

"The report titled "Delhi Arts Curriculum: Findings from the Pilot Study", addresses the need for children to engage in joyful and artistic experiences as a part of mainstream education. Coming at a time when learning loss is a pertinent challenge, the report provides important findings and recommendations to integrate art into the learning and development of every child. We are now working towards exploring the next steps of intervention to ensure the inclusion of arts education in all Delhi Government schools," he added.

Sriram V, Founder & CEO, NalandaWay Foundation said, "For us, arts have been a key driver for social change. Three years ago, when we signed the MoU with the Delhi government to introduce an arts curriculum in government schools, we used the opportunity to introduce visual arts, music, theatre, dance, and media arts every day for all ages from all ages 3 to 13 years. At the end of the artful academic year, we were thrilled by the outcomes for children as well as teachers. The arts curriculum led children to appreciate art, learn art skills and improve socioemotional skills- an increase in student attendance, participation, confidence, and social skills was observed; while for the teachers, it led to improved creative confidence in teaching arts."

