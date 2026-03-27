Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday asked the Nursing College at Hindu Rao Hospital and Medical College to align its curriculum with international requirements, stressing the need to prepare a skilled workforce to meet global healthcare demands. Delhi LG asks nursing colleges to align courses with global needs

During a visit to the hospital, the Lt Governor said that nursing institutions in Delhi and across India should explore tie-ups with foreign colleges and train a certain number of additional students according to curricula suggested by international partners, an official statement said.

He emphasised that such partnerships could also include funding support from foreign institutions, while Indian colleges ensure a trained workforce for overseas healthcare systems.

Highlighting India's demographic advantage, Sandhu said the country's young population, with a median age of around 28–30 years, could be effectively trained to meet the growing global demand for caregivers, especially in ageing societies.

He noted that countries in the Global North are seeing an increasing need for nurses and paramedical staff due to ageing populations, leading to a widening demand-supply gap.

"This presents a significant opportunity for India to train and supply skilled healthcare professionals to meet global requirements," he said.

The Lt Governor added that partnerships with foreign institutions would help Indian students learn languages, clinical practices and skills in line with international standards, improving their job prospects.

He also said such trained professionals could work abroad for a fixed period and return with valuable experience, which would benefit India's domestic healthcare system.

Sandhu offered to help build international linkages and share global best practices, calling the initiative a "win-win" that would create jobs for Indian youth while addressing healthcare workforce shortages abroad.