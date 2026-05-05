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Dharmendra Pradhan calls for higher private sector investment in research, innovation

Dharmendra Pradhan calls for higher private sector investment in research, innovation

Published on: May 05, 2026 12:16 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday called on the private sector to step up investments in research and innovation, emphasising the need for greater industry participation in the sector.

Dharmendra Pradhan calls for higher private sector investment in research, innovation

Inaugurating the IIT Madras Technology Summit 2026 here, Pradhan said that while the government has significantly increased funding for research and development, industry contribution needs to rise.

"About 70 per cent of research investment in India currently comes from government funding. This is not a healthy sign. We need at least a 50-50 contribution between government and industry," he said.

Highlighting the government's push for innovation, Pradhan said a 1 lakh crore corpus has been allocated for research, development and innovation, including support for startups.

He noted that India has emerged as a global hub for startups, with their number rising from a few hundred to over 2.5 lakh in recent years, and the country improving its position in the Global Innovation Index from 85th to 38th.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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