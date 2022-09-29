DSEU celebrates first Industry day, over 100 company leaders participate

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, DSEU has celebrated its first Industry Day on September 28, 2022. More than 100 industry leaders from over 80 companies have participated the event which is considered as the first of its kind hosted to bring together experts from industry and academia.

The event organised at India International Center witnessed participation of companies such as JLL, Maruzti Suzuki, HDFC, Boston Consulting Group, Bank of Baroda, Macmillan, Metropolis etc, read the press release.

The event commenced with panel discussion on Future of Skilling - Engagement of Industry and Academia which saw participation from esteemed panelists including Mr. Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-Founder, Info Edge, Dr. Alka Mittal, Former CMD, ONGC, Mr. Sanjeev Vashishta, MD & CEO, Path Kind Labs, Mr. Rajesh Pandit, MD, CBRE, Dr. Amit Karna, Professor of Strategy, IIM Ahmedabad.

As per the press statement, the panelists shared views on Universities as a talent hub and a catalyst for budding entrepreneurs, the role of industry in enriching academic inputs (co-innovation, joint research and product development), acceptance and expectations from diploma graduates and skilled graduates, the need of the University and Industry to train students in choice making, problem solving and readiness to invest in themselves.

