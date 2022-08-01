DU SOL Admit Card 2022 out for UG Sem II exam at sol.du.ac.in, link here

Delhi University School of Open Learning, DU SOL has released the admit card for UG Sem II. Candidates who will appear for the DU SOL Under Graduate Second Semester exam for B.A English Hons, B.A Political Science Hons, and B.Com Hons can download the admit card from the official website at sol.du.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can download the SOL admit card through their SOL Roll Number, DOB, and Roll Number. The examination will be held in August.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card

DU SOL Admit Card 2022: How to download

Go to the official website at sol.du.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads," UG Semester-II - ADMISSION TICKET 2021-22 (Only For B.A. Eng. Hons./ B.A. Pol sc. hons./ B.Com hons.)"

Key in your log in details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print out for future use.