DUSU Polls 2025: NSUI promises fee rollback, menstrual leave, campus safety in manifesto

The Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Friday released its manifesto for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls, making key promises on rolling back fee hikes, menstrual leave for women students and safer campuses. (Photo by Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)

The student outfit also unveiled a separate women's manifesto and fielded 23-year-old Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, a postgraduate student of Buddhist Studies, as its presidential candidate -- the first woman in 17 years to be nominated for the top post by NSUI.

Announcing the manifesto at a press conference, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary said, “We are confident of winning 4-0. Following the path of Bahujan-Nayak Rahul Gandhi, we are determined to safeguard the Constitution of India.

"Once again, we will open a ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukan’ in Delhi University, where diversity, love and dignity for all will remain our priority," he said.

The NSUI has named Rahul Jhansla for vice president, Kabir for secretary and Lav Kush Badhana for joint secretary.

The key manifesto pledges include rejection of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, up to 12 days of menstrual leave per semester, transparent exams to prevent paper leaks, smart classrooms, improved hostels, functional counselling centres, better scholarships, and transport facilities.

The women’s manifesto calls for sanitary vending machines, legal aid and 24×7 emergency response against harassment, gender sensitisation workshops and enhanced safety infrastructure across colleges.

The DUSU elections for the 2025-26 academic session will be held on September 18, with counting scheduled for September 19.

In the 2024 DUSU polls, the NSUI made a comeback after a seven-year hiatus, winning two key positions -- president and joint secretary. The ABVP secured the vice president post and retained the secretary position, maintaining its presence in the union.