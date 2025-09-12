Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

DUSU Polls 2025: NSUI promises fee rollback, menstrual leave, campus safety in manifesto

PTI | , New Delhi
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 05:37 pm IST

Some manifesto pledges include rejection of the NEP 2020, up to 12 days of menstrual leave per semester, transparent exams to prevent paper leaks, and more. 

The Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Friday released its manifesto for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls, making key promises on rolling back fee hikes, menstrual leave for women students and safer campuses.

DUSU Polls 2025: NSUI has named Rahul Jhansla for vice president, Kabir for secretary and Lav Kush Badhana for joint secretary. (Photo by Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)
DUSU Polls 2025: NSUI has named Rahul Jhansla for vice president, Kabir for secretary and Lav Kush Badhana for joint secretary. (Photo by Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)

The student outfit also unveiled a separate women's manifesto and fielded 23-year-old Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, a postgraduate student of Buddhist Studies, as its presidential candidate -- the first woman in 17 years to be nominated for the top post by NSUI.

Announcing the manifesto at a press conference, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary said, “We are confident of winning 4-0. Following the path of Bahujan-Nayak Rahul Gandhi, we are determined to safeguard the Constitution of India.

"Once again, we will open a ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukan’ in Delhi University, where diversity, love and dignity for all will remain our priority," he said.

The NSUI has named Rahul Jhansla for vice president, Kabir for secretary and Lav Kush Badhana for joint secretary.

The key manifesto pledges include rejection of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, up to 12 days of menstrual leave per semester, transparent exams to prevent paper leaks, smart classrooms, improved hostels, functional counselling centres, better scholarships, and transport facilities.

The women’s manifesto calls for sanitary vending machines, legal aid and 24×7 emergency response against harassment, gender sensitisation workshops and enhanced safety infrastructure across colleges.

The DUSU elections for the 2025-26 academic session will be held on September 18, with counting scheduled for September 19.

In the 2024 DUSU polls, the NSUI made a comeback after a seven-year hiatus, winning two key positions -- president and joint secretary. The ABVP secured the vice president post and retained the secretary position, maintaining its presence in the union.

Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
News / Education News / education news / DUSU Polls 2025: NSUI promises fee rollback, menstrual leave, campus safety in manifesto
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On