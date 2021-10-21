DUTA members submit memorandum of demands to VC

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 21, 2021 10:52 AM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Delhi University Teachers' Association members on Wednesday met the varsity’s vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh and submitted a memorandum of demands, including absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers into regular services.

The memorandum also highlighted issues of repeated stoppage of grants by the Delhi government and the crisis faced by employees due to non-receipt of salaries, problems of teachers of physical education, vacant positions of librarians in around 30 colleges, promotion of teachers, health infrastructure and benefits to all employees, the members said in a statement.

The teachers also raised problems related to the teaching-learning process in context of online teaching, it added.

"Bearers also communicated to the vice-chancellor the need to strengthen the administrative and financial functioning of the University," the statement said. 

Topics
education duta member delhi university
