Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Dy CM Sisodia calls review meet after finding construction errors at schools
news

Dy CM Sisodia calls review meet after finding construction errors at schools

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called for an urgent review meeting with the PWD Minister and officials on Tuesday after he encountered errors while inspecting construction of new classrooms during visit to a Delhi government-run school.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 10:03 AM IST
Dy CM Sisodia calls review meet after finding construction errors at schools(ANI)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called for an urgent review meeting with the PWD Minister and officials on Tuesday after he encountered errors while inspecting construction of new classrooms during visit to a Delhi government-run school.

"Schools and classrooms should be designed keeping in mind the psyche of children. We should design schools in a way that they are interactive, so that when students return to the schools and look at their colourful classes, they are motivated to learn and engage," said Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister, during a meeting with PWD Minister Satyendar Jain and officials of the PWD and the Directorate of Education (DoE).

According to officials, 95 per cent of the construction work in SKV Geeta Colony Block-13 is complete and will be fully finished by the end of month.

"At present, 20 new classrooms are being constructed in the school. Similarly, 90 per cent of construction work is complete in SBV Rajgarh Colony, with 32 new classrooms in the process of being constructed by July 2021. Eight-seven per cent of construction work to build 48 new classrooms at RPVV Gandhi Nagar is complete and the school construction will be fully finished by August 2021.

"Eight-five per cent of classroom construction work is complete at RPVV Gandhi Nagar. It will be fully finished by August 2021 and will host 44 new classrooms," a senior govt official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deputy cm manish sisodia delhi schools education
TRENDING NEWS

Mohammed Shami fields with a towel wrapped over jersey, pic prompts funny memes

Vikas Khanna's tweet has tweeple saying, 'what goes around comes around'

Human and dog hang out at pooch’s house, watch movie. Watch viral video

Hospital in Italy uses CT scan to discover secrets of Egyptian mummy
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP