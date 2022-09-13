DY Patil International school to organise Education fair in Mumbai on Sept 17

DY Patil International School, Worli will organize a DYPIS Education Fair 2022 at St. Regis, Lower Parel, Mumbai on September 17, 2022, Saturday from 9:30 am to 3 pm.

The fair is meant for students aged between 15-18 years. The education fair will provide learners with global opportunities in countries including India, United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, as well as European nations such as Switzerland, Ireland, Germany, Spain and France.

According to the press released by DY Patil International school, the University Fair will have 40+ booths exhibiting colleges and universities. Students can also listen to experts from various fields share their views on India as an emerging superpower.

On the panel will be Dr Ajeenkya DY Patil (Chairman of the DY Patil Group, Chancellor of Ajeenkya D Y Patil University and Pro-chancellor of Dr. D. Y. Patil University), Dr Pratibha Jain (Founder of Eduabroad Consulting), Dr Awanti Golwilkar-Mehendale (Diagnostics Laboratory - Founder of A.G Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.), Arun Tiwari (Chairman Indusind Bank Ltd) and Sandeep Ghosh (Group Country Manager- India & South Asia, Visa).

Students visiting the fair can also tune into simultaneous break-out sessions: India vs Abroad by Dr Pratibha Jain (Founder of Eduabroad Consulting); New Age Entrepreneurship by Mr Pavan Allena - Founder and CEO of Metamorphosis); and Basics of Podcasting and Use of Communication - by Hamza Chitalwalla (Podcast creator ‘Out of the Hood).

Here’s the direct link to register for the career fair 2022.