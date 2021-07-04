Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education Minister to launch NIPUN Bharat on July 5

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will launch the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat) on July 5.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 03:28 PM IST
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will launch the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat) on July 5, an official statement from the Education Ministry said. A short video, anthem, and guidelines related to NIPUN Bharat will be launched in virtual mode.

The vision of this programme is to create an enabling environment to ensure universal acquisition of foundational literacy and numeracy, so that every child achieves the desired learning competencies in reading, writing and numeracy by the end of Grade 3, by 2026-27, an official statement said.

“NIPUN Bharat will be implemented by the Department of School Education and Literacy and a five-tier implementation mechanism will be set up at the National- State- District- Block- School level in all States and UTs, under the aegis of the centrally sponsored scheme of Samagra Shiksha,” it added.

Foundational literacy and numeracy is among the series of the measures taken for the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

