Home / Education / News / Educational institutes in Bihar to remain closed till April 11
news

Educational institutes in Bihar to remain closed till April 11

According to an official statement, scheduled exams to take place following COVID guidelines. However, all government and private gatherings at public places except for marriages and other family functions are banned till April end.
ANI | , Patna
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Representational image.(HT file)

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Bihar, all schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in the state will remain close till April 11.

According to an official statement, scheduled exams to take place following COVID guidelines. However, all government and private gatherings at public places except for marriages and other family functions are banned till April end. Around 50 to 250 people are allowed for funerals and weddings with strict adherence to coronavirus guidelines.

The decision was taken by the crisis management group of the state government after discussion with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a high-level meeting.

Earlier, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey had said that the number of COVID-19 tests has been increased from 25,000 to 70,000 tests per day. "We are in alert mode. We do not have many cases that we consider imposing lockdown," he said.

Bihar currently has 2,942 COVID-19 cases, said the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
educational institutes bihar school covid 19 news
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP