EMBIBE signs MoU with Uttar Pradesh Govt to offer free NEP-aligned AI-led learning

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education and Secondary Education Departments signed a non-financial MoU with EMBIBE to accelerate the achievement of Nipun Bharat goals for UP.

According to a press release by EMBIBE, it has been chosen for its interactive content library and Artificial Intelligence-led personalisation for better classroom teaching, student learning as well as learning outcomes enhancement in Science, Math and Social Science across over 55,000 schools.

“Building an edtech platform and content capable enough to help realise the scale of the UP Government’s vision of Nipun Bharat has been a personal lifelong dream and possible only through 11 years of unwavering commitment. We are grateful for the opportunity and committed to the success of this partnership. We will ensure the innovation and adaptation needed to achieve last-mile impact. We are also very excited to collaborate with the dedicated and able teams at the Department of Basic Education and the Department of Madhyamik Shiksha who have worked tirelessly on the ground thus far," said Aditi Avasthi, Founder & CEO, EMBIBE.

According to the media release, this partnership with the Uttar Pradesh government takes Embibe’s footprint to 104,464 schools across 25 states across India, covering 596,250 teachers and 17,097,362 students.