Chennai, The PMK on Tuesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately extend the midday meal scheme to classes 11 and 12 in government schools, highlighting that hunger and lack of nutrition during these crucial academic years severely impact students' learning abilities and future prospects.

Extend midday meal scheme to higher secondary students immediately, PMK urges TN govt

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"The nutritious meal scheme implemented in Tamil Nadu's government schools has been playing a monumental role in the educational development and health improvement of students. Currently, the midday meal is provided only to students from classes 1 to 10. Consequently, higher secondary students studying in classes 11 and 12 continue to be deprived of the benefits of this scheme", P Sreekanthi Ramadoss, working president, PMK, said in a release

Stating that particularly, students coming from rural areas and economically weaker families are forced to leave for school very early in the morning, she said that "since their parents go out for daily wage work, many students are unable to bring packed lunches from home and as a result, they are forced to sit through afternoon classes on an empty stomach, battling hunger".

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{{^usCountry}} "Classes 11 and 12 are the most critical academic phases that determine a student's higher education, career opportunities, and future progress", she said adding "at a time when students need to focus entirely on their studies, hunger and malnutrition pose a severe risk to their learning capacity, memory, and exam performance". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Classes 11 and 12 are the most critical academic phases that determine a student's higher education, career opportunities, and future progress", she said adding "at a time when students need to focus entirely on their studies, hunger and malnutrition pose a severe risk to their learning capacity, memory, and exam performance". {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Claiming evening special classes are being conducted in government schools for students preparing for the class 12 board examinations, she said nutritious snacks must be provided to the students participating in these classes". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Claiming evening special classes are being conducted in government schools for students preparing for the class 12 board examinations, she said nutritious snacks must be provided to the students participating in these classes". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Providing items like peanuts, millet-based foods, health mix , and protein-rich snacks will significantly boost both the physical health and academic efficiency of the students", she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Providing items like peanuts, millet-based foods, health mix , and protein-rich snacks will significantly boost both the physical health and academic efficiency of the students", she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sreekanthi pointed out that given that the Telangana state government has already extended the midday meal scheme to higher secondary students, the Tamil Nadu government should follow this precedent immediately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sreekanthi pointed out that given that the Telangana state government has already extended the midday meal scheme to higher secondary students, the Tamil Nadu government should follow this precedent immediately. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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