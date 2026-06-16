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Extend midday meal scheme to higher secondary students immediately, PMK urges TN govt

Extend midday meal scheme to higher secondary students immediately, PMK urges TN govt

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 01:17 pm IST
PTI |
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Chennai, The PMK on Tuesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately extend the midday meal scheme to classes 11 and 12 in government schools, highlighting that hunger and lack of nutrition during these crucial academic years severely impact students' learning abilities and future prospects.

Extend midday meal scheme to higher secondary students immediately, PMK urges TN govt

"The nutritious meal scheme implemented in Tamil Nadu's government schools has been playing a monumental role in the educational development and health improvement of students. Currently, the midday meal is provided only to students from classes 1 to 10. Consequently, higher secondary students studying in classes 11 and 12 continue to be deprived of the benefits of this scheme", P Sreekanthi Ramadoss, working president, PMK, said in a release

Stating that particularly, students coming from rural areas and economically weaker families are forced to leave for school very early in the morning, she said that "since their parents go out for daily wage work, many students are unable to bring packed lunches from home and as a result, they are forced to sit through afternoon classes on an empty stomach, battling hunger".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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