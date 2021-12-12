Fake notice regarding offline exam in universities in circulation: PIB factcheck

A fake notice regarding offline exams in universities is in circulation, the PIB factcheck has warned students and has asked to follow the official website of the UGC for timely updates on university exams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A public notice regarding offline examinations in universities is circulating on social media & claims to be issued by @ugc_india #PIBFactCheck: This public notice is #FAKE! University Grants Commission has NOT issued any such notice. For info Link https://ugc.ac.in/ugc_notices.aspx,” the government fact check agency has said in a tweet on December 12.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UGC informs students and universities about changes and decisions made about semester exams through its official website ugc.ac.in.

During COVID-19 pandemic, when the learning system shifted from classroom teaching to online classes, UGC informed students about the exam procedure and kept them updated on the deadlines and other relevant information related to exams through public notices on its website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON