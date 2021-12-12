Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Fake notice regarding offline exam in universities in circulation: PIB factcheck
news

Fake notice regarding offline exam in universities in circulation: PIB factcheck

A fake notice regarding offline exams in universities is in circulation, the PIB factcheck has warned students and has asked to follow the official website of the UGC for timely updates on university exams.
UGC building.(HT file)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A fake notice regarding offline exams in universities is in circulation, the PIB factcheck has warned students and has asked to follow the official website of the UGC for timely updates on university exams.

“A public notice regarding offline examinations in universities is circulating on social media & claims to be issued by @ugc_india #PIBFactCheck: This public notice is #FAKE! University Grants Commission has NOT issued any such notice. For info Link https://ugc.ac.in/ugc_notices.aspx,” the government fact check agency has said in a tweet on December 12.

RELATED STORIES

UGC informs students and universities about changes and decisions made about semester exams through its official website ugc.ac.in.

During COVID-19 pandemic, when the learning system shifted from classroom teaching to online classes, UGC informed students about the exam procedure and kept them updated on the deadlines and other relevant information related to exams through public notices on its website.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc offline
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP