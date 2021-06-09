First year UG, PG students in UP to be promoted without exams

The state government on Tuesday decided to promote all first-year and first semester students of the undergraduate and postgraduate levels enrolled in universities and degree colleges across Uttar Pradesh without exams in view of the Covid-19 situation.

Only the final year, final semester or those second year students who were promoted last year without an exam will have to appear in truncated examinations, which will have a shorter duration of 90 minutes instead of three hours with 50% less questions, in August, announced deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma here on Tuesday.

Sharma said there were more than 4.1 million students enrolled in UP universities and affiliated degree colleges and the decision was taken keeping in view the health of students. He said the first-year students who were promoted to the second year last year without exams will have to appear in exams this year. He also said universities were required to draft the promotion formula by June 18.

According to Sharma, the first year or first-semester students who will be promoted to the second year or the second semester without exams will be assigned marks of the first year on the basis of the marks they score in their second-year exam in the future in 2022.

Sharma said barring final semester or final year, marks of students will be awarded either on the basis of their previous year's results or on the basis of their performance in upcoming examinations.

For students in the second year, who have appeared in the first year examinations in 2020, their marks can be decided based on the score in the first year, and accordingly they can be promoted to the third year, he said in a statement.

The deputy chief minister said there will be no practical exam and viva will be held online. The marks obtained in the theory exam will be proportionately awarded in the practical exam.

He added it was being suggested to the universities to make a single question paper comprising questions from all subjects that can also take the form of multiple choice or be OMR (optical marks recorder) based.

The universities were asked to declare results by August 31 and the new academic session (2021-22) would start from September 13.