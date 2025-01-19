FORE School of Management hosts 29th Convocation Ceremony, 370 students conferred diplomas during event

FORE School of Management hosted its 29th Convocation Ceremony on January 18, 2025, at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, to honor the graduating Batch of 2022-2024. FORE School of Management hosted its 29th Convocation Ceremony on January 18, 2025.

During the event, a total of 370 students were conferred their diplomas.

As per a press statement, there were graduates from the PGDM (Batch 31), PGDM - International Business (Batch 16), PGDM - Financial Management (Batch 05), and PGDM - Big Data Analytics (Batch 03) programs.

Also read: GREAT Scholarships 2025 by British Council: Details about eligibility & more that Indian applicants should know

Attending the event were distinguished alumni that included Swarup Mohanty, Vice Chairman & CEO of Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd., who was the chief guest, Neena Goel, Managing Director of Global Private Banking at HSBC who was the Guest of Honor.

Notably, the ceremony also recognized academic excellence of students with special awards presented to them for their outstanding performance across different disciplines.

For instance, Anish Goel was awarded Chairman Gold Medal for Outstanding Scholastic Performance for securing the highest CGPA across all programs. He was the Best Graduating Student of Batch 2022-2024, as per the press release.

Also read: SC appoints senior advocate Jaideep Gupta as amicus to examine plea on disclosure of UPSC CSE answer keys, marks

Dr. B.B.L. Madhukar, Chairman of FORE School of Management, expressed his pride in the accomplishments of the graduates, and said that the institution remains committed to fostering growth, innovation, and excellence in management education.

Echoing similar views, Dr. Subir Verma, Director of FORE School of Management, said that witnessing the hard work and determination of students culminate in this significant event reinforces the mission at FORE School of Management to equip them with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in a dynamic and competitive world.

Swarup Mohanty, Vice Chairman & CEO of Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd., in his address, shed light on the importance of investing in the future not only through knowledge but also by nurturing values such as humility and integrity.

Also read: CSEET January 2025 result tomorrow at icsi.edu, how to check scores when out?

He also put emphasis on the need for students and professionals to adhere to ethical practices and comply with regulatory frameworks.

Neena Goel, Managing Director-Global Private Banking at HSBC, who has over 25 years of experience in the industry, said that adhering to ethics and complying with regulatory standards are non-negotiable for building a successful and respected career.

According to her, professionals must prioritize these principles in order to maintain trust and credibility in their industries. She also encouraged students to stay connected to their inner circles.