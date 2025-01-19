CSEET January 2025 result tomorrow at icsi.edu, how to check scores when out?

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January results tomorrow, January 20. When announced, candidates will get their results on the institute's official website, icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET January 2025 result tomorrow at icsi.edu

The result will be declared at 2 pm.

“Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test #CSEET, January, 2025 Session to be declared on Monday, 20 January 2025 at 2:00 P.M. For results log on to http://icsi.edu,” the institute posted on X.

ICSI will upload formal result-cum-marks-statement on the official website immediately after announcing the result. It will not send offline copies of the document.

The CSEET examination was conducted through remote proctored mode allowing candidates to take it from a place of their convenience instead of going to an exam centre.

They were allowed to appear for the CSEET exam using their own laptop or desktop from home or such other convenient and isolated place. They were not allowed to appear for the exam using mobile phones, tablets, palmtop, etc.

Candidates were continuously monitored by the supervisor, known as the proctor, through video/audio mode in the same manner as if they were appearing in the examination at examination centres.

How to check CSEET result when announced

Go to icsi.edu. Open the CSEET result link displayed on the home page. Enter your login details. Submit and download the result.

Candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks in each paper, i.e., Paper- 1, Paper -2, Paper -3 and Paper -4 separately, as the case may be, and 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all papers put together to pass the CSEET.

There was no negative marking for wrong answers. Candidates can check the ICSI official website for more details about the CSEET exam and result.