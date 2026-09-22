Authorities have directed educational institutions in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh to ensure the shifting of foreign students staying in private houses, PG accommodations or other places to hostels provided by or affiliated with their institutions within 30 days.

Foreign students staying in pvt homes in Raipur district to be shifted to institutions-linked hostels

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Raipur Collector Gaurav Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police (rural) Shweta Srivastava Sinha issued the direction on Monday during a meeting with vice-chancellors and representatives of various universities and educational institutions in the district, an official statement said.

MCD sets target of 50,000 fresh admissions in its schools in a month

The meeting discussed the safety of foreign students, the academic environment and law-and-order issues at educational institutions, it said.

The meeting discussed safe and organised accommodation for foreign students, the responsibility of educational institutions and coordination with the local administration and police, it said.

As foreign students come to India for education, providing them with a safe, disciplined and positive academic environment is an important responsibility of universities, the release said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Institutions were directed to ensure proper arrangements for the accommodation and movement of foreign students. Those currently staying outside university or college hostels in private houses, PGs or other places have been asked to be shifted to safe hostels provided by or affiliated with their institutions within 15 to 30 days, it said.

The authorities also directed institutions to identify potential causes of any untoward incident, accident or unlawful activity and take preventive measures before such situations arise, it said.

The administration and police have received complaints and information from residents regarding foreign students intermittently. In some cases, complaints have also been received about alleged indiscipline or involvement in unlawful activities, the release said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"No two opinions on this": Bihar CM on pay scale promise for non-financed education teachers

In view of such complaints, institutions were directed to ensure effective monitoring, counselling and disciplinary mechanisms at their level, it said.

The administration made it clear that no action will be taken against any student solely based on nationality, it said.

Universities were advised to provide foreign students with necessary information and guidance regarding Indian laws, local social conduct, customs, public behaviour and local sensitivities, it said.

At the same time, residents were urged to maintain a cooperative and sensitive approach towards foreign students and immediately inform the concerned university administration, police or district administration about any genuine problem or unlawful activity, it said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

All universities and educational institutions were directed to maintain updated and verified records of foreign students enrolled with them and share the information with the district administration and police as required.

University administrations were directed to organise regular orientation and awareness programmes for foreign students and provide them with information about emergency contact numbers, police assistance, traffic rules, cyber security and the need to stay away from narcotic substances and other unlawful activities, it said.