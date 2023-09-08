The ‘Choose France Tour 2023’ education fair will be held in India from October 8 to October 15, 2023.

France to hold country-wide education fairs in October, check schedule

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The series of education fairs will present Indian students, especially high-school graduates, with various prospects for pursuing advanced studies in France, and availing of scholarships at top French institutes.

As per a press release issued by the French embassy in India, Indian students will get information from representatives of 48 leading universities, Grandes Ecoles, and colleges about the programmes they can attend. These programmes span a wide range of fields, including management, engineering, hospitality, humanities, arts, architecture, and design.

Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India, said, “Choose France Tour 2023 will bring together the amazing academic talent of Indian students, and France’s world-class institutes of learning. President Macron announced an ambitious goal of welcoming 30,000 Indian students to France by 2030. This decision is testament to our unshakable belief in the transformative influence of education. By opening our academic institutions to Indian minds, we are not only enriching our classrooms with diverse perspectives but also laying the foundation for cultural comprehension and lifelong friendship between our two nations.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The education fairs is being organised by l’Institut Français en Inde, the educational, cultural, and scientific wing of the Embassy of France in India, in collaboration with Campus France, the French government sector that provides support and counselling to international students seeking to pursue higher studies in the country.

Here's 'Choose France Tour 2023' Schedule

08 October: Chennai, Hyatt Regency, 2.00 pm - 6.00 pm

11 October: Kolkata, ITC Royal Bengal, 2.00 pm - 7.00 pm

13 October: New Delhi, Hyatt Regency, 2.00 pm - 6.00 pm

15 October: Mumbai, Taj Mahal Palace, 11.00 am - 4.00 pm

Students will be able to receive free counselling sessions from the campus France staff and information regarding scholarships, visa opportunities and student life in France.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON