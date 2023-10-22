From Innovation to Leadership: Highlights from IIM Lucknow's two-day 'Samvaad' Conclave

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow) hosted its annual Alumni Conclave 'Samvaad' with active participation from 12 alumni to share their experience with the current students. The conclave was held at the Institute’s Noida campus.

According to a press release by IIM Lucknow, this year’s theme for the event was ‘Technovation: Leading Change through Innovation and Technology.’ (Handout)

Prof Neerja Pande, the Dean of IIM Lucknow Noida campus, Mr Ajay Mahipal, Managing Director of HEALTHQUAD, Abhishek Mathur, Managing Director, PWC, Prof Yash Daultani, Chairperson of Alumni Affairs, and other dignitaries lit the lamp together to commence this two-day event.

Prof. Neerja Pande emphasised the connection of the alumni with their alma mater and the significance of the 'power of presence' in the evolving world. Ajay Mahipal shared his insights in his keynote address, discussing the pharmaceutical industry and how it is increasingly intertwined with technology. Nimish Gupta, Director, BCG-X; Mr. Varun Vijay, Leader, CISCO; Mr. Ajay Ohri, Associate Principal, LTI MINDTREE, and Mr. Gautam Medhi, Business Head, HCL Healthcare, engaged in a discussion about the groundbreaking impact of AI and big data on the future of workplaces.

On the second day, Niharika Jalan, Founder and Chief Growth Officer at INDICOLD; Nikunj Nangalia, General Manager, RENEW POWER; Vaibhav Singh, Executive Director, PWC, and Prof. Kaushik R Bandyopadhyay from IIM Lucknow shared their insights, stated the press release.

