FT Masters in Management 2023 Rankings: SPJIMR is top Indian B-School, IIM-A stands 2nd

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) has been ranked as the top Indian business school in the Financial Times Masters in Management (MiM) global rankings for 2023. According to a press statement issued by the institute, SPJIMR is one of only two Indian institutions in the top 50 globally. SPJIMR is ranked in first place among Indian management institutes and has gained 40th place globally for its two-year full-time postgraduate diploma in management (PGDM), with IIM Ahmedabad following at 43rd spot.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's SPJIMR Tops Financial Times MiM Rankings 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the fourth consecutive year, SPJIMR has been ranked among the world's top 50 business schools.

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow Postgraduate Programme in Management has been ranked 72nd position globally and has secured 3rd position among the IIMs and 4th among all Business schools in the country.

In the Financial Times Masters in Management (MiM) global rankings for 2023, eleven Indian institutions including SPJIMR and IIM Ahmedabad have earned a spot.

The FT MiM rankings consider programmes offered by schools with AACSB or EQUIS accreditation, catering to participants with limited or no work experience. The ranking criteria are categorised into specific areas, including "Alumni Career Progress" (55%), focusing on post-program alumni success, "School Diversity" (22%), assessing inclusivity and diversity within the institution, and "International Experience & Research" (23%), highlighting global exposure and research contributions. SPJIMR also secured a notable eighth-place global ranking in the "Careers Service" criterion, emphasising its effectiveness in supporting student placements and facilitating exceptional career opportunities for graduates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}