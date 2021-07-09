Government school to be part of satellite launch: Karnataka Dy CM

A government high school in Karanataka is set to become the first in the country to launch a satellite, deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwatha Narayana said on Thursday.

Presiding over the event of donation of laptops to government schools in Malleshwaram held at Mattikere Model Primary School, by Sheshadripuram educational trust, the Deputy Chief Minister said that students of the Government Boys High School located in Malleshwaram will be involved in a program of launching 75 satellites as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, which will be held in the next year.

Narayana said, "Usually, students of engineering are involved in such projects. Now, this is going to be achieved in a government high school by taking the help of the Indian Technological Congress Association and ISRO. Designing and making of the satellite will be done at the school by involving students of a few other government schools."

He further said that recently government schools have seen a rise in enrollments. "But, more than the numbers, the quality of teaching-learning is more important. Government educational institutions should compete with private institutions in terms of providing quality education," Narayana emphasised.

He further informed the enrolments to the government schools in the Malleshwaram constituency have increased from 2221 to 2743. But this increase in enrolment should be matched by achieving standards in quality teaching-learning.

Asked about vaccination of students in higher education, he said, "65 per cent of students in government institutions and aided institutions have been vaccinated." (ANI)