Govt asks centrally-funded institutions to postpone all offline exams in May

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 08:58 AM IST
The Ministry of Education Monday asked all centrally-funded institutions to postpone offline exams scheduled in May in view of the Covid-19 situation in the country, officials said.

Such institutions include all IITs, NITs, IIITs and central universities.

In a letter to the heads of centrally funded institutions, Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare asked them to postpone all offline examinations scheduled this month.

"The online examinations, etc may however continue. The decision will be reviewed in the first week of June,2021. The institutions have been further advised to ensure that if anyone in the institution needs any assistance it should be provided immediate possible help so that he or she comes out of the distress at the earliest," a senior MoE official said.

"All Institutions have to encourage eligible persons to go for vaccination and ensure that everyone follows COVID-19 appropriate behavior to remain safe," he added.

The decision comes in the backdrop of a rampaging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Topics
ministry of education exam postponed iit council education
