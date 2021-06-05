Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Govt extends help to Indian students studying abroad now stuck in country

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday asked the Indian students studying abroad to contact their OIA-II Division if they are currently stuck in India due to COVID-19 restrictions or have other similar issues.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 07:46 PM IST
Govt extends help to Indian students studying abroad now stuck in country

In a tweet, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, said: "Kind Attention! Indian students studying abroad but stuck in India due to COVID-19 and related issues can get in touch with the OIA-II Division at @MEAIndia."

Bagchi also shared two emails for students who are facing mobility issues due to the pandemic.

"Indian students studying abroad who are stuck in India owing to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions and mobility issues can send their coordinates, that is, email ID and mobile number to OIA-II Division at Emails: us.oia2@mea.gov.in and so1oia2@mea.gov.in," MEA statement read.

This comes in the backdrop of problems being faced by international students owing to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by several countries.

Scores of students currently enrolled in higher education in foreign countries are studying remotely in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions and border closure issues. Some of them are even stranded in India.

Reportedly, Indian students who have received Covaxin or Russia's Sputnik V vaccine are being asked to inoculate again across several international institutes as both of them are yet to be approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

