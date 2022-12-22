Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 22, 2022 10:12 AM IST

The school will have smart classrooms, e-library and other facilities, Agnihotri said while addressing a gathering at the school. Deputy CM

Govt School in Saloh to be developed as Himachal's 1st smart school: Deputy CM (HT Photo)
PTI | , Shimla

Government Senior Secondary School - Saloh in Una district's Haroli assembly segment will be developed into Himachal Pradesh's first smart school, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Wednesday.

The school will have smart classrooms, e-library and other facilities, Agnihotri said while addressing a gathering at the school.

Sports facilities will also be developed to enable the organisation of state-level competitions in the near future. The government will restart the Sur-Tarang programme to nurture hidden talents and provide a platform to them, he said.

Agnihotri also promised to restart the Haroli festival.

Development, welfare and service to the poor are the top priorities of the government, Agnihotri said.

The development of infrastructure and basic facilities in all educational institutions of Haroli assembly will be prioritised. Apart from starting new bus services in various areas of the segment for the convenience of schoolchildren, long distance inter-state routes will also be started from Haroli, he added.

The deputy chief minister said the skill development centre built at a cost of 26 crore would also be made functional.

Earlier, while inspecting a new building of the Government Degree College - Khad, Agnihotri said classes would begin there from January 1 and directed the Electricity Board and Public Works Department (Electrical Wing) officials to complete the remaining electrification work at the earliest.

Agnihotri also addressed a meeting of Chintpurni Temple Trust in Una's Ghaluwal. He said world-class infrastructure would be developed to facilitate the devotees at Chinnamastika Dham Chintpurni. Ropeways and escalators will be built and the Bharwayi-Chintpurni Road improved.

Una Deputy Commissioner and Chintpurni Temple Trust Chair Raghav Sharma informed Agnihotri that work was in progress on 14 projects of the trust at a cost of 39 crore. PTI BPL SZM

Topics
himachal pradesh education news
