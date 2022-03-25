Gujarat Biotechnology University MSc admissions 2022: Apply through GAT B score

Gujarat Biotechnology University (GBU) is all set for the 2022 session of admissions. Students can apply for the university with valid Graduate Aptitude Test - Biotechnology, or GAT B scores.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The university has been established by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, in partnership with the University of Edinburgh, UK. It is the first postgraduate university in India that focuses entirely on biotechnology, the institute said in a statement.

The last date to apply for the GAT B exam is March 31 2022. The examination is scheduled for April 23. Candidates can find more information on the registration process and important dates on dbt.nta.ac.in. The test is administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Courses offered by the Gujarat Biotechnology University include, Animal Biotechnology, Environment Biotechnology, Industrial Biotechnology, Medical Biotechnology and Plant Biotechnology.

Amrita Sadarangani, Executive Director, Gujarat Biotechnology University, said, “Biotechnology has tremendous potential to play a crucial role in helping India deal with health emergencies and undertake pioneering research in the healthcare and agricultural sectors. GBU's goal lies in positioning India at the frontiers of cutting-edge Research and Development.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For admission to GBU, after qualifying GAT B, candidates will have to go through a personal interview round.

A monthly stipend of ₹5,000 will be provided to all eligible students, the university said.