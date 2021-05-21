Gujarat cancels college, university exams, to grant merit based progression

Gujarat government has decided to cancel all college and university exams in the state due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The state government has announced the promotion of all students without exams in colleges/ universities.

The Chief Minister of the state, Vijay Rupani has granted merit-based progression to the second, fourth, and sixth-semester students. A total of around 9.50 lakh students of all colleges and universities will be promoted except medical, paramedical course students.

The Gujarat CMO took their official Twitter handle to make the announcement. The tweet reads, “In a major relief for over 9.50 lakh undergraduate college students, CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp decides to grant Merit Based Progression to the 2nd, 4th & 6th semester students, other than medial-para medical courses, of all the Govt and Pvt colleges/universities of the State.”

The state government had already announced promotion of students of classes 9 to 11 without exams this year due to the pandemic. As per the guidelines issued by the Gujarat Board, the school principals can award more than 10 marks as grade marks to Class 9 and 11 students.