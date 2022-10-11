Gujarat to recruit 2600 teaching assistants, notification to release today

Gujarat government has decided to recruit 2600 teaching assistant posts in the state. The notification to recruit the posts will release today and the application process will begin soon after that.

The recruitment information was shared by Minister of Education, Science & Technology - Govt. of Gujarat, Jitu Vaghani through his official twitter handle. The tweet reads, “State government's decision to recruit 2,600 teaching assistants.”

Out of the total 2600 posts, 1000 teaching assistant posts will be filled for Class 1 to 5 and 1600 posts for Class 6 to 8. For 1600 posts, 750 posts for Maths-Science, 250 for other languages and 600 for social science subject.

The state government has also decided to give 5 percent extra marks to widow women candidates in this recruitment process. Candidates will be able to check more related details when the advertisement releases.