Kota, If there had been any morality, the NEET paper would not have leaked, said the Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade on Wednesday, expressing concern over the loss of moral values in the country.

Had there been morality, NEET paper would not have leaked: Rajasthan Governor

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Bagde was addressing the Ninth Convocation Ceremony of Agriculture University, Kota, at the State Institute of Agricultural Management Auditorium.

Morality and cultural values have been the foundation of Indian civilisation, and if there had been any morality, the NEET paper would not have leaked, Bagde said.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2026 exam for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges was cancelled on Tuesday amid allegations of paper leak.

The cancellation of the exam left over 22 lakh medical courses aspirants and their families anxious about the fresh examination date, admit cards, examination centres and the counselling timeline.

The governor also urged to save the youth from drug addiction, pointing out that neighbouring Pakistan sends drugs to India not to earn money but to ruin the country's coming generations by trapping the youths in drug addiction.

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{{^usCountry}} Agriculture continues to be the backbone of the Indian economy, the governor said, and expressed concern over a large area of land lying unused in the state, and appealed to the agriculture minister, Kirodi Lal Meena, to encourage landowners to put it into agricultural use to increase the country's productivity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Agriculture continues to be the backbone of the Indian economy, the governor said, and expressed concern over a large area of land lying unused in the state, and appealed to the agriculture minister, Kirodi Lal Meena, to encourage landowners to put it into agricultural use to increase the country's productivity. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meena, in his address, is also concerned about the large land area in the state lying unused, as 60-70 per cent of the state's population depends on agriculture, with agricultural production over 55-60 per cent of the land area; meanwhile, the remaining land area lies without yielding any productivity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meena, in his address, is also concerned about the large land area in the state lying unused, as 60-70 per cent of the state's population depends on agriculture, with agricultural production over 55-60 per cent of the land area; meanwhile, the remaining land area lies without yielding any productivity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Agricultural education holds immense importance, and through it, rural development, employment generation, and the vision of a developed India can be achieved with ease, the governor said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Agricultural education holds immense importance, and through it, rural development, employment generation, and the vision of a developed India can be achieved with ease, the governor said. {{/usCountry}}

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He said agricultural universities should evolve into strong centres of modern knowledge, science, latest technologies, and practical solutions, where farmers can easily access scientific information and guidance on increasing crop production through innovations in agriculture.

Bagde also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several buildings constructed at various university units. In addition, the governor and other guests released the books Canopy Management of Fruit Crop and Magical Benefits of Soybean-One Seed, Many Dishes.

Meena urged students to use the knowledge they had acquired for the benefit of farmers, society, and the nation.

During the convocation ceremony, the governor and Chancellor Dr Vimla Doonkwal awarded degrees to a total of 358 candidates from the faculties of Agriculture, Horticulture, and Forestry.

These included 209 male students and 149 female students. Among them were 319 undergraduate, 34 postgraduate, and 6 doctoral candidates.

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A total of 14 gold medals were awarded at the ceremony, including three to undergraduate candidates and six to postgraduate candidates.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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