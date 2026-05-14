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Had there been morality, NEET paper would not have leaked: Rajasthan Governor

Had there been morality, NEET paper would not have leaked: Rajasthan Governor

Published on: May 14, 2026 12:45 am IST
PTI |
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Kota, If there had been any morality, the NEET paper would not have leaked, said the Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade on Wednesday, expressing concern over the loss of moral values in the country.

Had there been morality, NEET paper would not have leaked: Rajasthan Governor

Bagde was addressing the Ninth Convocation Ceremony of Agriculture University, Kota, at the State Institute of Agricultural Management Auditorium.

Morality and cultural values have been the foundation of Indian civilisation, and if there had been any morality, the NEET paper would not have leaked, Bagde said.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2026 exam for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges was cancelled on Tuesday amid allegations of paper leak.

The cancellation of the exam left over 22 lakh medical courses aspirants and their families anxious about the fresh examination date, admit cards, examination centres and the counselling timeline.

The governor also urged to save the youth from drug addiction, pointing out that neighbouring Pakistan sends drugs to India not to earn money but to ruin the country's coming generations by trapping the youths in drug addiction.

He said agricultural universities should evolve into strong centres of modern knowledge, science, latest technologies, and practical solutions, where farmers can easily access scientific information and guidance on increasing crop production through innovations in agriculture.

Bagde also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several buildings constructed at various university units. In addition, the governor and other guests released the books Canopy Management of Fruit Crop and Magical Benefits of Soybean-One Seed, Many Dishes.

Meena urged students to use the knowledge they had acquired for the benefit of farmers, society, and the nation.

During the convocation ceremony, the governor and Chancellor Dr Vimla Doonkwal awarded degrees to a total of 358 candidates from the faculties of Agriculture, Horticulture, and Forestry.

These included 209 male students and 149 female students. Among them were 319 undergraduate, 34 postgraduate, and 6 doctoral candidates.

A total of 14 gold medals were awarded at the ceremony, including three to undergraduate candidates and six to postgraduate candidates.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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