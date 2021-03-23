Home / Education / News / Haryana Board to conduct Class 9, 11 examinations from 10am to 12.30pm
Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) Chairman Dr Jagbir Singh said that the examination of Classes 9 and 11 will be conducted from 10am to 12.30pm in place of the earlier scheduled time of 8.30 am to 11am.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:07 AM IST
According to an official statement, Singh said that the examination of class 11 will start from March 26 to April 23, 2021, and examinations for Class 9 will begin from March 30 and will continue till April 17, 2021. A new or revised date sheet of these examinations has been uploaded on the board's website.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that all the candidates should ensure social distancing and wearing of masks at the examination centre as per the guidelines issued by the government. Candidates will have to bring with them a transparent hand sanitiser and their own bottle of drinking water.

Meanwhile, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij informed on his Twitter handle that 2,48,312 people vaccinated in a single day in the state on Monday. "Monday and Tuesday of every week is observed as Mega Vaccination day in Haryana," he said.

