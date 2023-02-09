Haryana CM inaugurates G20 Presidency Summit organised by IIM Rohtak

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday, February 9 inaugurated India’s G20 Presidency Summit organized by IIM Rohtak. Council for Strategic affairs centre at IIM Rohtak has organised India’s G20 presidency Summit “Preponderance of Indian Wisdom in VUCA World” in Gurugram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The keynote speakers at the event were Adarsh Kumar Goel, Chairman, National Centre Tribunal, and Dr. Satyapal Singh, Member of Parliament. The delegates from Tajikistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Greece, Argentina, Canada, Switzerland participated in the summit. As per a press release issued by IIM Rohtak, 300 participants in person and 1100 joined online from various parts of India and abroad.

While speaking at the event, Haryana CM congratulated IIM Rohtak on their initiative for hosting G20 summit in Haryana. He further added that with Indian wisdom the challenges of VOCA world can be overcomed. “In this way, we can change V of volatile to vision, U of uncertainty to understanding, C of complexity to clarity, and A of ambiguity to agility”, read the press statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India this year will organize the G20 Leaders’ Summit for the first time in the country. The theme of India’s G20 is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “World is one family” that aims to encourage global solutions inclusive collaboration among major developed and emerging nations and recognize the significance of collective and united actions.

Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak at the event said that today the world is recognising traditional Indian wisdom in all domains of life. He stated that we can see the Indian wisdom, “aahaar hi aushad hai”, projected in today’s time as the world moves towards preventive healthcare and away from curative. Stable growth, rather than faster growth would be the solution to reach the goal of demonstrated India.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON