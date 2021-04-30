Home / Education / News / Haryana educational institutes to remain shut till May-end
Educational institutions in Haryana will continue to remain shut till May 31, the state government ordered on Thursday, as the coronavirus infections continue to soar in the state.
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021
Haryana again recorded a sharp surge in COVID cases and fatalities on Thursday with biggest single-day jump with 97 deaths, while there were 13,947 new infections.

