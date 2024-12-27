Haryana government announces winter break for students from Jan 1-15, check details

The Directorate of School Education, Haryana, in an official notice announced the winter holidays for students in all private and government schools of Haryana. Schools in Haryana will reopen on January 16, 2025. (HT Photo)(Representative Image)

As per the official notice, all the schools in Haryana will be closed from January 01, 2025, to January 15, 2025, as a part of the winter vacation. Schools in Haryana will reopen on January 16, 2025.

Also Read: Centre scraps no-detention policy, mixed reactions from educators, stakeholders

According to the norms of the board, students can be called to school for practicals as per the schedule prescribed for classes (10th and 12th) during the winter vacation, as per the official notice.

In case of any information, students and parents can visit the official website.

Also Read: ICAI Result: 4 candidates top CA Final exam, country gets 11,500 new Chartered Accountants