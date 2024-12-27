Menu Explore
Haryana government announces winter break for students from Jan 1-15, check details

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 27, 2024 08:14 PM IST

As per the official notice, all the schools in Haryana will be closed from January 01, 2025, to January 15, 2025, as a part of the winter vacation.

The Directorate of School Education, Haryana, in an official notice announced the winter holidays for students in all private and government schools of Haryana.

Schools in Haryana will reopen on January 16, 2025.
Schools in Haryana will reopen on January 16, 2025. (HT Photo)(Representative Image)

As per the official notice, all the schools in Haryana will be closed from January 01, 2025, to January 15, 2025, as a part of the winter vacation. Schools in Haryana will reopen on January 16, 2025.

According to the norms of the board, students can be called to school for practicals as per the schedule prescribed for classes (10th and 12th) during the winter vacation, as per the official notice.

In case of any information, students and parents can visit the official website.

