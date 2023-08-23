Haryana schools open from 5-6 pm today to watch Chandrayaan-3 landing

All state-run schools in Haryana will open from 5 pm to 6 pm today, August 23, to witness the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on moon, Haryana school education minister Kanwar Pal said on Wednesday.

To watch Chandrayaan-3 landing, Haryana schools open from 5-6 pm today (representational)

"There is no doubt that this is the result of the hard work of our scientists. The moment will surely inculcate self confidence among the students. The state government has issued orders to the officials to telecast the landing live wherever possible. If some schools are left, the landing will be shown on Thursday to such students," the minister said.

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has also asked higher education institutions to livestream the landing of Chandrayaan-3.

The commission has asked HEIs to organise special assemblies so that students can watch the event live.

ccording to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan-3 is set to soft-land on the moon on August 23, 2023, at around 6:04 PM.

The event will be broadcast starting at 5:27 pm on the ISRO website, isro.gov.in, and on its social media pages. On television, Doordarshan (DD) National will broadcast the event.

