Haryana schools to reopen from December 1 with full capacity

Haryana government has decided to reopen schools in the state from December 1, 2021, onwards. All private and government schools in the state will reopen with full capacity. The schools will have to follow all the schools reopening COVID19 protocols imposed by the state and central government.

State Education Minister Kanwar Pal made the announcement of schools reopening in the state on his official Twitter handle. He further wrote that if any problem related to COVID arises again in the state in the future, the state government will take an immediate decision in this regard.

The tweet reads, “From December 1, all the government and private #स्कूल of Haryana will open with full capacity. The compliance of the Kovid protocol will continue as before. If any problem related to Kovid arises again in future, then the government will take an immediate decision in this regard.”

Earlier, the schools for classes 9 to 12 were reopened first followed by schools for classes 1 to 3 was reopened from September 20 onwards. As per reports, nearly 45 percent of attendance was recorded when schools for classes 1 to 3 were reopened in September.

