Haryana schools to reopen from July 16 for classes 9-12, July 23 for classes 6-8
news

Haryana schools to reopen from July 16 for classes 9-12, July 23 for classes 6-8

Haryana schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from July 16 onwards and classes 6 to 8 from July 23 onwards.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 08:18 AM IST
Haryana schools to reopen from July 16 for classes 9-12, July 23 for classes 6-8(JS Grewal/HT)

Haryana government has decided to reopen the schools in the state. The schools for classes 9 to 12 will reopen from July 16 onwards and schools for classes 6 to 8 will reopen from July 23 onwards. The classes will be held offline in the state.

The Chief Minister Office of Haryana has made the announcement on its official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Haryana government has decided to open all the schools in the state for classes 9 to 12 from July 16 and for classes 6 to 8 from July 23.”

The schools will reopen while following all the COVID19 guidelines issued by the Education Ministry and Ministry of Home Affairs that includes wearing face masks, use of sanitisers and maintaining social distancing.

The decision to reopen the educational institutes was taken after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that plan should be made to reopen the educational institutions subject to the strict adherence of the COVID19 protocols. The statement released by the CMO stated, “As of now, the COVID-19 curve is flattened. Therefore, while ensuring strict adherence of COVID-19, the educational institutions should be reopened at the earliest.”

