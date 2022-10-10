Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Heavy rains: Lucknow, many other UP districts order closure of schools on Monday

Heavy rains: Lucknow, many other UP districts order closure of schools on Monday

news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 09:54 AM IST

Several districts of Uttar Pradesh have declared holiday for all schools on Monday in view of heavy rains.

Heavy rains: Lucknow, many other UP districts order closure of schools on Monday(File photo)
PTI | , Lucknow

Several districts of Uttar Pradesh have declared holiday for all schools on Monday in view of heavy rains.

District authorities in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad have ordered closure of schools.

All classes in schools across educational boards in these districts have been ordered to remain closed. In Aligarh, the schools have been closed till October 12.

Several parts of Uttar Pradesh received heavy rains on Sunday and more showers are likely on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news rainfall
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP