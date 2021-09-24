Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Himachal Pradesh schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from Monday
news

Himachal Pradesh schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from Monday

The decision to reopen schools for classes 9-12 in the state was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Students of Classes 10 and 12 will attend school on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, whereas those of Classes 9 and 11 will come to school on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in a week. (Image for representational purpose)(File)

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools for Classes 9 to 12 from Monday, an official said here on Friday.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here.

Students of Classes 10 and 12 will attend school on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, whereas those of Classes 9 and 11 will come to school on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in a week, he added.

Online studies and examination for Classes up to 8 will continue, he added.

The Cabinet also decided to create and fill 8,000 posts of multi-task workers in educational institutions as per provisions of the Part Time Multi-Task Workers Policy, 2020.

As per the policy, the multi-task workers will be provided with a consolidated honorarium of 5,625 per month for 10 months in an academic year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
school reopening himachal schools covid-19
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Schools to reopen in entire Maharashtra from October 4

IGNOU Students Innovation Award 2021: Registration begins, here’s how to apply

AICTE to set up training centre in Haryana for its IDEA Lab initiative

7 IIM Sambalpur students receive 1-lakh scholarships
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP