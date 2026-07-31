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Himachal revamps classes 6-8 curriculum; to teach local history, folk culture, cuisine

Himachal Pradesh will introduce revised textbooks for Classes 6 to 8 from 2027-28, covering the state's history, culture, dialects and heritage

Updated on: Jul 31, 2026, 10:36:52 IST
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Himachal Pradesh's history, dialects, traditional cuisine, folk culture and political system will soon become part of the state's school curriculum, with the state government deciding to introduce the revised textbooks for classes 6 to 8 from the 2027-28 academic session, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said on Thursday.

Himachal revamps classes 6-8 curriculum; to teach local history, folk culture, cuisine (Santosh Kumar )
Himachal revamps classes 6-8 curriculum; to teach local history, folk culture, cuisine (Santosh Kumar )

Charing a meeting on revising textbooks for classes 6, 7 and 8, Thakur said the updated curriculum would give students a comprehensive understanding of Himachal Pradesh's geography, society, history, folk culture, economy and political system.

The revised textbooks will trace the state's journey from the prehistoric era to its formation and include lessons on Himachal's dialects, traditional cuisine, freedom fighters, Kargil heroes, soldiers, contemporary challenges and other significant aspects of the state's rich heritage and identity, according to an official statement.

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Thakur said that the content and factual material for the revised textbooks would be finalised within a month to facilitate their early publication.The books will be introduced in schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education from the 2027-28 academic session.

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The minister said a committee headed by him has been constituted to review and strengthen the curriculum for classes 6, 7 and 8. The panel has been holding regular meetings to ensure the timely preparation and implementation of the revised textbooks.

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The committee comprises the Secretary (Education), representatives of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), assistant professors and other experts.

 
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