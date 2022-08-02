HPPSC releases dates for HPASCC and HPAS Naib Tehsildar prelims exams 2021

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the exam dates of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive Exam-2021 and Naib Tehsildar (Preliminary) Examination-2021. Candidates can check the exam notice and schedule on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC HPAS exam 2021 will be conducted on October 16, 2022. The exam will be conducted for recruitment to 29 posts in different state government departments.

The Naib Tehsildar preliminary examination 2021 will be conducted on October 30, 2022. The exam will be conducted for recruitment to a total of 20 vacancies of Naib Tehsildar.

According to the notice, the main (Written) Examinations will be conducted tentatively in the second or third week of December, 2022.

Click here to check the official exam schedule.