HTET 2021: Haryana CM directs officials to tighten security arrangements

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday directed deputy commissioners of the state to ensure tight security arrangements for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) examinations to be held on December 18 and 19.

The chief minister presided over the 15th meeting of the Administrative Reforms Department here, an official release said.

He directed the officials to take stock of the preparations for the exams.

He told the officials that apart from imposing section 144 (prohibiting assembly of four or more people in an area) at the examination centres, strict security arrangements should be ensured.

Khattar directed to arrange for government vehicles to deliver the question papers to the examination centres and ensure that adequate security personnel are deployed with them.

He said alternate arrangements for traffic should be made so that people do not face any inconvenience due to the high vehicular movement during examination days.

