The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has directed all schools in the Delhi-NCR region to conduct classes in a hybrid mode for students up to Class 5. The decision to conduct classes in hybrid mode was taken after a deterioration in the air quality. Hybrid mode for up to class 5 in Delhi-NCR schools as pollution curbs tighten (Representative image)

All government schools, government-aided, unaided recognised private schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are asked to conduct classes in hybrid mode, i.e., both in physical and online mode, with immediate effect.

The official notice issued by DoE, Delhi reads, "All Heads of Schools of Government, Government Aided, Unaided RecognizedPrivate Schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes in schools for children up to Class V in a Hybrid Mode i.e., both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible) with immediate effect until further orders."

The pollution level in the capital remains in the 'very poor' category. The MCD has increased its anti-pollution measures, deploying anti-smog guns, mechanical sweepers, and tightening penalties for violators.

The Delhi government has also extended the Ujjwala Yojana to slum clusters to control the air pollution levels. Delhi CM has also instructed the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to conduct a citywide survey in slum areas to identify families relying on polluting cooking methods.