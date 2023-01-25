ICAI holds convocations for 14,700 Chartered Accountants across India

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on January 24 organised a convocation function in Mumbai for 2,386 graduating Chartered Accountants from the city.

The Mumbai function was held simultaneous to convocation across 10 leading cities in the country. As many as 4,305 CAs graduated from Western Region comprising of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa. On an all-India basis, convocation was conducted for 14,700 Chartered Accountants, the institute has informed.

Of the total CAs who graduated this year, 44% are women, it added.

Rank Certificates of CA Final Exam held in May 2022 and Membership Certificates to newly enrolled CA members enrolled from May 2022 to September 2022 were presented in these convocations, ICAI said.

“The convocation was inaugurated at the Hyderabad Centre of ICAI by Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture. The inauguration was telecast live across all centres,” the institute saif.

Addressing students while inaugurating the convocation at ICAI Hyderabad, Meghwal said, “ICAI has done a commendable work in creating awareness and training in the area of GST. 21st century will belong to India in terms of leadership and it is the Chartered Accountants who will lead the country in this century.”

Addressing the parents and their graduating wards, ICAI President CA. (Dr.) Debashis Mitra said, “Parents should be proud of that their children are now members of the second largest accounting body in the world. He commended the achievement of lady graduates, who formed more than 44% of the total CA graduates.”

