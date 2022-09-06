IGNOU invites entries for Student Innovation Award for the year 2022

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) had invited entries for the "Student Innovation Award for the year 2022.” Interested students of IGNOU who have developed something innovative, can submit their applications in the prescribed format for the Student Innovation Award 2022.

According to a press release issued by the varsity, the last date to apply for the awards is September 30, 2022.

The aim behind the student innovation award is to identify, recognize and nurture the Innovator Students. IGNOU recognises the importance of Research and Innovation in the overall growth and development of a Nation. The university has been emphasizing on the recognition and promotion of the Innovator Students in different fields from across the Country.

The scheme of Student innovation award was introduced by the National Centre for Innovation in Distance Education (NCIDE) at IGNOU in 2018. The annual awards are accoladed to the best Three Innovators. The other shortlisted Potential Innovators are provided various kinds of training and support to take their Innovation to the next level by the university.

The best three entries are accoladed with Trophies, Certificates and Cash Prizes.

The cash prices are 10k, 7k and 5k for first, second and third position.

Students can check the prescribed Application Format and Guidelines at ignou.ac.in.

