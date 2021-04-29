Home / Education / News / IGNOU June TEE 2021 assignment submission deadline extended, check details
Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the last date to submit assignments for IGNOU TEE June 2021.
Students enrolled in the June TEE examination 2021 can submit their assignments, project reports, internship, fieldwork, journals, dissertation, and internships till May 31, 2021.(ignou.ac.in)

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the last date to submit assignments for IGNOU TEE June 2021. Students enrolled in the June TEE examination 2021 can submit their assignments, project reports, internship, fieldwork, journals, dissertation, and internships till May 31, 2021.

As per the official notice on the IGNOU’s Twitter handle “The last date for submission of assignments for the Term-end Examination, June 2021 — both online and offline (physical) submission - has been extended up to May 31, 2021.”

It further said, “The last date for submission of project reports/internship/fieldwork journal/dissertation, etc. for Term-end Examination, June 2021 — both online and offline (physical) submission shall be May 31, 2021.

Earlier, the last date for submission of the assignment for June TEE had been extended till April 30.

