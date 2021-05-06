Home / Education / News / IGNOU June TEE 2021 postponed due to Covid surge
IGNOU June TEE 2021 postponed due to Covid surge

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has postponed the June 2021 term end examinations till further notification.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 06:22 PM IST
The IGNOU June TEE was scheduled to start from June 15 according to the tentative date sheet issued by the university.(ignou.ac.in)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has postponed the June 2021 term-end examinations till further notification. The June TEE was scheduled to start from June 15, according to the tentative date sheet issued by the university.

In a statement issued on its official twitter account, the University said that the decision to postpone June 2021 term-end exam has been taken in view of the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak in the country and its subsequent lockdown.

According to the statement, the revised dates for the June term-end exams will be displayed on the university website at least 21 days in advance.

Accordingly, the online link for submission of exam form will be opened. The university further said that the last date for submission of assignments, project reports, internship, field work Journal/dissertation etc has been extended up to May 31, 2021.

Note: Visit official website of Ignou regularly for latest updates.

