IGNOU TEE June 2021: Today is last day to submit assignments, no extension

The last date to submit assignments for IGNOU TEE June 2021 is Monday, May 31, 2021. Students are required to submit their final project, dissertation, fieldwork journals, and internship reports for the June session through the link provided on the official website of IGNOU at http://ignou.ac.in/

IGNOU on Thursday informed through its twitter account that the Varsity has not issued any notification regarding further extension of deadline for submission of assignments or practical for June 2021 TEE.

“Please be advised that the university has not issued any notification with regard to the extension of submission date for Assignments or Practicals for June 2021 Term End Examinations,” reads the notification on Twitter.

Candidates are advised to read the instruction before submitting the final project, dissertation, fieldwork, and internship report for the June session.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to submit

Visit the official website of IGNOU at http://ignou.ac.in/

Read the instruction thoroughly

Key in your enrollment number

Select the Program

Enter Your Date of Birth and the given code

Click on the submit

Upload the June 2021 project.