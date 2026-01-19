IIIT Dharwad launches M.Tech (CSE) course in AI&ML, Cybersecurity & Cloud Computing
This course offers three advanced specialization tracks- Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, and Cloud Computing.
The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Dharwad, along with TeamLease EdTech Ltd, has launched an online M.Tech course in Computer Science and Engineering. The admission process is ongoing, and candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for it through the official website of IIIT Dharwad.
As per an official statement issued by the Institute, the Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning track equips learners with skills in deep learning, computer vision, natural language processing and data-driven intelligent systems. The Cybersecurity specialisation focuses on threat modelling, cryptography, governance, risk and compliance, and resilient cyber-physical infrastructure. The Cloud Computing pathway covers cloud architecture, multi-cloud deployments, serverless and container technologies, DevOps practices and cloud native system design. Through a combination of rigorous foundation work and applied project-based learning, graduates will be positioned to design, implement and lead solutions at the intersection of human intelligence and machine capability.
Working professionals like software engineers, technology leads, cybersecurity and cloud practitioners, and aspiring researchers looking to deepen their technical expertise in high-growth domains can take up this course, Whereas, engineering engineering graduates seeking to build a research foundation or transition into specialised roles in AI & ML, Cybersecurity or Cloud Computing.
IIIT Dharwas while speaking at event said, "By offering specialisations in AI & ML, Cybersecurity and Cloud Computing, we are empowering our students and working professionals to become domain experts who can thrive in tomorrow’s technology-intensive landscape. This initiative reflects IIIT Dharwad’s commitment to high-quality education, applied research and industry-relevant outcomes.”
